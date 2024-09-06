Tech talk series to be held at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode on Sept. 6

A tech talk series on ‘Sustainable Manufacturing Practices’ organised by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) and Matter Material Testing and Research Laboratory will be held at the UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode on September 6 (Friday).

Prof. Narayanan Neithalath of the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Engineering at the University of Arizona, U.S., will present the paper on ‘Sustainability in Materials: What does it mean for Construction Projects’, and Dean Gabriel D’Cruz, founder and principal architect of Mosaic Design Combines, Goa, will deliver a lecture on ‘Sustainable Practices and Materials in Architecture’. ULCCS Chairman Rameshan Paleri will inaugurate the tech talk. Soufal C. Hashim, Chairman, the Indian Institute of Architects, Calicut centre, will preside over the function.