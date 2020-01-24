Tearful farewell to three Nepal tragedy victims

People of Kunnamangalam turned out in large numbers on Friday to bid farewell to the three members of a family who died in a suspected gas leak in a hotel room in Nepal recently. While the bodies of Ranjith and his wife Indulakshmi were cremated, the body of their two-year-old son Vaishnav was buried near the cremation site.

Six-year-old Madhav, the elder son of the couple and the only surviving member in the family, lighted the funeral pyre of his parents later in the evening.

Ranjith and family, along with the families of his three college mates, had gone on a vacation last week.

The embalmed bodies of the victims were brought to Kozhikode around noon on Friday, and later taken to Indulakshmi’s home at Mokavoor on the outskirts of the city.

The bodies were placed for people to pay homage in front of the newly constructed house that the family was planning to shift to in a month.

Hundreds of people turned up to pay tributes to the three.

A few sobbed at the sight of the baby boy's body while the family members, such as Indulakshmi's parents, sister and close relatives were in tears as they bid adieu to their loved ones. Madhav, the couple's elder son, was, however, yet to comprehend his loss.

The bodies were later moved to Kunnamangalam Cultural Centre where more people turned up to pay homage and finally laid to rest at Ranjith's ancestral home at around 7 p.m.