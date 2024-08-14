Teams to be deployed for structural assessment of buildings at Vilangad

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has appointed four teams to check the stability of buildings at Vilangad and other nearby places that were affected by the recent landslip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams will conduct a structural assessment of all houses and buildings in the region to evaluate the strength of floors, walls, and roofs. They will inspect whether boulders and mud from the landslip pose a threat to the structures. Additionally, they will identify buildings that are partially or fully damaged and require demolition, and assess the quality of water in the area.

Each six-member team will include a geologist, a grama panchayat member, a panchayat engineer, a health inspector, a village officer, and a Public Works department official.

They will begin their assessment on August 15 (Thursday) and submit their report to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Vadakara, by August 19. The RDO will then provide a comprehensive report to the District Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.