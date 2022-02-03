Teachers voice concern over integrated PG courses

KOZHIKODE

03 February 2022 23:40 IST

University has not readied syllabus, infrastructure, they say

The University of Calicut recently launched integrated postgraduate programmes in its teaching departments. But a section of teachers is claiming that these ambitious courses are being rolled out without the required infrastructure in place.

The courses are integrated M.Sc in Physics, in Chemistry (15 seats each), and in Bioscience (20 seats), and integrated M.A. in Development Studies (30 seats). They were launched on January 31. Some of the teachers, who wished not to be quoted, told The Hindu that there had been no preparations before the launch. Admissions to undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges had been completed months ago and many students were almost completing their first semester now. A majority of the students, who got selected for the integrated PG courses were those who had failed to secure admissions in other colleges. The teachers said that the university was yet to have a hostel earmarked for the students. The syllabus was not in full shape and the regulations had not been passed. A majority of the teachers were clueless about the structure of the course and how to go about teaching English language in the first year.

Also, it was learnt that the university was planning to start the next batch from June. It would complicate the whole academic process as two batches would be simultaneously doing their first semester, the teachers said.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, said that there was no need to begin them now at the fag end of the academic year. The students now admitted to these courses would find it difficult to sail through. Also, the simultaneous presence of two batches would pose a serious problem to the faculty, he said.

E.K. Satheesh, Registrar, however, allayed the apprehensions, saying the university was well-equipped to handle these issues. He claimed that both the syllabus and the regulations for these courses had been finalised. From the next academic year, the courses would be on track, he said.