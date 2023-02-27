Teachers unhappy over duty posting for Plus Two final exams

February 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Higher secondary school teachers have found fault with the duty posting for Plus Two final exams in State syllabus that are scheduled to begin on March 10.

The teachers pointed out that many junior teachers have been found to be posted as deputy chief examiners. There are at least two deputy chief examiners in each school and the principal is the chief examiner. Earlier, deputy chief examiners used to be appointed based on their seniority. Now, the teachers are given option to apply for the post. Anil Kumar, State vice-president, Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, said on Monday that in many schools senior teachers would have to work as invigilators under junior teachers.

Also, many teachers have been given duty in schools that are at least 40-km away from their native places. Some others were assigned duty in the same schools for consecutive years. AHSTA leaders claimed that all these were against the Kerala Education Rules. They pointed out that the teachers would not be able to come to the exam centres early in the morning and perform their duties if the centres are far away. Also, an order by the department says the teachers should not try to change the exam duty postings with the help of the school principal.

The teachers have also alleged that the exam schedule is unscientific. “The marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are always considered during the admissions to engineering courses. However, the students are given just a day’s gap between the exams in these subjects. Unlike this, the Central Board of Secondary Education has given ample break between the exams for their Plus Two students,” Mr. Anil Kumar said. He claimed that the students in State syllabus would be under immense strain because of this. The teachers are also unhappy about the decision to hold the SSLC exams and Plus Two exams at the same time in the morning. Meanwhile, the model exams for Plus Two classes began on Monday.