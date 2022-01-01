Teachers term higher secondary exam schedule ‘unscientific’

They point to restrictions on academic days due to pandemic

Teachers have termed the Education Department’s announcement of exam schedule for higher secondary classes as ‘unscientific’ at a time when there are restrictions on academic days and classes because of the pandemic.

A few teachers pointed out on Saturday that most of the academic days of the first three months of the New Year would have to be set apart for exams and evaluation of answer scripts. Plus One improvement exams have been scheduled to begin from January 31. Plus Two practical exams will start on February 21. Model exams will be on from March 16 and public exams from March 31. Teachers are supposed to finish the focus areas of study from each subject before all these. Meanwhile, the centralised evaluation of answer scripts for Plus One improvement exams too will have to be completed during the period.

K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (KAHSTA), said on Saturday that teachers and students were under pressure. Though there is a section within the General Education Department for the higher secondary classes, teachers were not taken on board before deciding the dates. He said the academic sessions should be rescheduled and exams postponed to April-May. The credibility of the examination system will be questioned if exams are held without a proper calendar, he added.

Meanwhile, some other teachers highlighted the delay in announcing the dates for Plus One final exams. “Plus One students too are appearing for a board exam, as the marks will be considered for higher studies. There has been a demand for avoiding Plus One marks in this regard,” one of them said.

KAHSTA has also sought revision of wages for exam and answer script evaluation duties. It was 10 years ago that they were hiked last time. Senior officials had been neglecting the demand for long, KAHSTA functionaries alleged.