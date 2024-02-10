Teachers need to encourage humanitarian values: Shihab Thangal

February 10, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Teachers need to encourage humanitarian values and interact with their students in a humane manner, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has said.

He was delivering a speech after opening the State conference of the party-affiliated Confederation of Kerala College Teachers (CKCT) here on Saturday.

Thangal said the higher education sector in Kerala was in a mess as there had been allegations of students clearing exams without writing them and teachers being appointed violating relevant criteria. He pointed out that students from India seeking admissions for higher education in foreign universities was proof of the quality of basic education in the country. Abdul Jaleel Othayi, State president, CKCT, was present.