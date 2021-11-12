Teachers from Kerala pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru ahead of Children’s Day

Video titled ‘Chachaji’ to be released online on Saturday

‘Chachaji’, as India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is popularly known, has quite a fan following among children, who pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary on November 14, observed as Children’s Day. But this time, a few teachers from different parts of the State are also paying tribute to Nehru in the form of a dance presentation. A three-minute dance video prepared by them is to hit the web on Saturday.

The video titled ‘Chachaji’ has been brought out under the banner of Sraavanika, a collective of school teachers across the State. The video features Sukanya P., a teacher of Sree Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode, depicting a few lines on Nehru through classical dance mudras. What makes the video different is that it is not music that she is dancing to, but to prose.

“Most dance videos are music-based. We thought why not present prose in a rhythm in place of music, so that the focus will be on the meaning depicted through the mudras,” said Ms. Sukanya.

The lines were written by Vineetha P., a teacher of Chemancheri Upper Primary School, and composed by Beena K.K, a teacher from Government Higher Secondary School, Pannippara, Malappuram. They were rendered by Sindhu A.V., a teacher of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Agali, Palakkad.

Asha Mohan of St. Teresa’s Anglo Indian School, Kannur, directed the video while Sindhu P.A., District Programme Officer of SSK, Alappuzha, handled editing, Jessy V.A. of St. Thomas High School, Koorachundu, Kozhikode, did art direction and Beena P.G. of Government Upper Primary School, Naripparambu, Palakkad, did costume designing.

“It took us less than three weeks to come up with the video as most of the work was done online,” said Ms. Sukanya.

The video will be released online by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the presence of Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi.