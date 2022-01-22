Teacher education centre official relieved of charges ahead of tenure

KOZHIKODE

22 January 2022 20:23 IST

Order says a complaint was received against CUTECs Additional Director

K. Ramakrishnan, Additional Director, Calicut University Teacher Education Centres (CUTECs), has been relieved of his charges before the end of his tenure.

Mr. Ramakrishnan was also working as Principal, CUTEC, Vadakara, Kozhikode. It is learnt that he has resigned from that post now. This happens at a time when the Calicut University authorities are trying to restore the recognition of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for its teacher education centres which had been cancelled some time ago. The university is supposed to wind up efforts for the restoration by January 29.

According to sources, Mr. Ramakrishnan was engaged in the posts on contract basis for a year from August 4, 2021 to August 3, 2022. An order issued by T. Muraleedharan, Deputy Registrar, on January 19 said a “complaint was received against Mr. Ramakrishnan,” and “after examining the matter in detail, sanction has been accorded by the Vice Chancellor” to relieve Mr. Ramakrishnan from the post of Additional Director with immediate effect.

V.K. Jibin, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, has been appointed as the new Additional Director, CUTECs, the order added.

Mr. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu on Saturday that he was unaware of the nature of the complaint against him and why he was removed from the post ahead of the tenure.

Sources in the university claimed that many teachers and principals in B.Ed centres were not qualified to be in those posts. There had been a proposal from Mr. Ramakrishnan to remove all of them and make appointments afresh. The sources indicated that this could have led to his untimely exit.