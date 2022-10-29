Teacher arrested on charge of sexually abusing minor girl in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau October 29, 2022 19:18 IST

His custody will be sought again by police to probe other suspected cases

A 55-year-old schoolteacher from Koduvally in Kozhikode was arrested on charge of sexually abusing a minor girl. Abdul Majeed, the suspect, was charged under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, the Class 5 student was sexually abused multiple times by the accused. The incident came to light when the girl started showing symptoms of depression and mental distress. The case was registered on the basis of a petition filed by her parents. Preliminary investigation by the police found that the man was suspected of abusing other minor girls as well. His custody would be sought again as part of investigations into other such cases, said the police. Majeed was at large after the Koduvally police registered the case. He had also attempted to secure anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. He was nabbed soon after the court dismissed the bail plea.



