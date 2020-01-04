Tea with Mizoram Governor

When the footballers of Mizoram FC arrived here a couple of days ago, having a tea with their own Governor may not have been something they had thought about. So they were in a for a surprise when they were invited by P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who took over as the Governor of Mizoram three months ago, to have tea and meals with them. On Saturday morning, the players, the coach and the supporting staff arrived at Mr. Pillai’s residence. “It was great to spend time with them,” the Governor said. “When I came to know the Aizawl team was here in my hometown, I thought it would be nice to meet them. They were too very happy; they said they were meeting a Governor for the first time.”

He said he had seen from close quarters how passionate Mizoram was about football.

“That is easily the most popular sport there,” he said. “And that is something Kerala shares with Mizoram, especially here in Kozhikode, which is actually known across the country for its passion for football. I like to watch football, of course.”

About the match that was played later on Saturday night, Mr. Pillai said he hoped the best team would win. “I wouldn’t wish any team in particular to win,” he said.

“One team is from my hometown, while the other is from the State where I am the Governor. So let the best team win.”