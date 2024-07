An employee of a tea stall at Palayam in Kozhikode, who sustained burns in an LPG cylinder blast in the building on Friday morning, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday night.

His name was given as Qutbudeen alias Abdul Muthalib, 43, of Poroor in Malappuram district. Qutbudeen had suffered over 50% burns. Another staff escaped unhurt. The building that housed the tea stall was gutted in the incident.

