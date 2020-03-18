Taxi drivers crying for a little compassion

Kozhikode

18 March 2020 20:58 IST

Corona scare adds to their professional crisis

The taxi drivers in the State are requesting the compassion of the State government to tide over their professional crisis due to the COVID-19 situation.

A State-level meeting of Karuna Taxi Drivers Organisation here recently urged the government to take immediate steps to reduce the financial burden on them at a time when they are struggling to make ends meet.

“With the shut down of the tourism sector, and all public functions and weddings cancelled, there are not many customers. The arrival of tourists is minimal,” said Kasim P.K., State general secretary of the organisation, pointing out that the taxi sector had barely recovered from the setback caused by Nipah infection and the two floods, before the COVID struck.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the taxi drivers have purchased their vehicles on loans, some from private money lenders. The agencies are breathing down their necks in March threatening to seize the vehicles. The government can issue a moratorium to free the drivers from their bank loans, but even that does not apply to private loan sharks. “The government could at least request them to give us some time, at least a couple of months to recover from our losses,” Mr. Kasim said.

The government’s insistence for the taxis to be equipped with GPS and speed governors is also being questioned by the taxi drivers. “The GPS is a big business. If the government is concerned about travellers’ safety, it could bring out its own software and distribute among the taxi drivers, not encourage the private service providers,” he said pointing out that the GPS ould cost a driver around ₹15,000.

He suggested that the speed governors be made mandatory for all, not just taxis which are driven by very experienced drivers. “It is usually private vehicles driven by youngsters that land in accidents. They are the ones that need to have speed governors,” Mr. Kasim said, adding that the State could help the taxi sector by not insisting on speed governors and GPS at a time when there are more pressing matters at hand.

The organisation has brought these issues to the notice of the Chief Minister and ministers of Transport and Finance and awaiting action.

Meanwhile, the drivers have received specific guidelines on measures to be taken while transporting passengers to and fro the airports. “We are not to stop anywhere on the way, not even for food,” he added.