Tax dues: MVD seizes Indigo’s bus

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) seized a bus belonging to Indigo airlines at Feroke here on Tuesday on the charge of not paying tax for the last six months.

The bus was seized by a team headed by the Joint RTO, Feroke, from a workshop at Feroke, where it was brought for repair work. MVD sources said the move had no connection with the recent political developments involving Indigo airlines, and that the bus could be released to the company on payment of tax of around ₹40,000.

They added that the vehicle was used by the company to transport passengers within the airport, and hence it was out of the MVD’s reach so far.