Tathva‘22 concludes at NIT Calicut

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 23, 2022 20:01 IST

Pro-shows, lectures, events, and competitions were held on the closing day of Tathva’22, a techno-management fest, at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, on Sunday. The performance of popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and DJ Shaan mesmerised the audience. The favourite event of the day was ‘Treasure Hunt’. Student teams from various colleges attended workshops on topics such as cryptocurrency and digital marketing. The final rounds of robowar event ‘AcceleroBotx’, the coding contest ‘Shell Siege’ and ‘DeBugger’ too were held. A large crowd was present at ‘Quizzes’ by Major Chandrakant Nair.

