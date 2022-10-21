Tathva’22 begins at NIT Calicut

Workshops featuring game development, Python programming, cyber security, robotics held

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 21, 2022 19:36 IST

James Thomas, vice president, SAP SuccessFactors India, opens the three-day Tathva’22 at the NIT-C on Thursday.

James Thomas, vice president, SAP SuccessFactors India, officially opened the three-day Tathva’22, one of South India’s biggest techno-management festivals, organised by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), here on Thursday evening. Prasad Krishna, director, NIT-C, presided over the function.

Friday marked the introduction to Tathva lectures and workshops. C.S. Shaijumon, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, delivered a lecture on the ‘Structure and growth of Indian space economy’ and Priyanka Kasture, founder of ‘Age of Geeks’ talked about ‘Confluence of education and social media’.

Workshops featuring game development, Python programming, cyber security, and robotics were held as part of the fest.

The onset of Tathva’22 also witnessed ‘Wheels’, an auto expo displaying exotic sports cars and bikes such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Ducati. ‘Robowars’, south India’s largest robot combat competition, was another striking event where robots clashed for triumph. ‘GSM Labyrinth’, the bot racing competition, attracted huge crowds.

