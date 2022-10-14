Tathva’22 at NIT-Calicut from October 21

Tathva’22, the annual techno management festival of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC), will be held on its campus at Chathamangalam here on October 21, 22, and 23.

Over 100 competitions, 40 workshops, and 11 lectures will be part of the programme. This apart, an automobile exposition, stunt shows, quiz programmes, and cultural events will be held. The theme of Tathva ’22 this year is ‘Techno Odyssey’ modelled on retrofuturism, NITC Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi, Dean (Students’ Welfare) G.K. Rajanikant, and Tathva’22 faculty convenor V. Sakthivel told the media on Friday.

They said Tathva’22 would expect a footfall of around one lakh students from colleges and schools across India. James Thomas, vice president, SAP Success Factors India, will inaugurate the festival.

Electronic pop duo Zephyrtone, music band Thaikkudam Bridge, singers Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, and DJ Shaan will perform on various days.

Richard Stallman, founder of Free Software Foundation, will present a lecture on the topic ‘In today’s computing, injustice is all around’ on October 22. Sandeep Jain, founder and CEO, GeeksForGeeks, will speak on ‘Roadmap to complete interview preparation’ on October 23 and Prateek Gauri, founder and CEO of 5ire.org, will deliver a lecture on ‘Sustainable blockchain technology and its future’ on October 23. Mohammed Hisamuddin, founder and CEO of Entri, will speak on ‘Journey of entrepreneurship’ on October 22.

Workshops featuring a multitude of topics on technical advancements and scientific exploration will be held on all the days.