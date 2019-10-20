Kozhikode

Tathva to end today

Lectures by theoretical physicist and cosmologist Lawrence Krauss and cosmo-astrobiologist Charles H. Lineweaver were the highlights of the second day of Tathva ’19, the techno-management fest at National Institute of Technology, Calicut, on Saturday.

Prof. Krauss spoke of black holes in light of the recent news about the first ever image of a black hole.

Tathva ends on Sunday.

