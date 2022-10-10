Tathva ’22 from October 21 to 23, website launched

G. Madhavan Nair, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, launched the website of Tathva ’22, one of South India’s biggest techno-management festivals conducted annually by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) on Monday. The theme of Tathva ’22 this year is ‘Techno Odyssey’ modelled on retrofuturism, showcasing depictions of the future presented in an earlier era. Tathva ’22 will be held at NITC from October 21 to 23. Workshops, lectures, and other technical events will be organised as part of the festival.