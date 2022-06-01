Task force to facilitate quick maintenance of roads on cards in Kozhikode

Exclusive helpline to address complaints during monsoon season

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to constitute a district-level task force and an exclusive helpline to address complaints related to damaged roads during the monsoon season.

Both the district-level task force and the proposed helpline will work under the State-level unit which was inaugurated by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The main aim of launching the new district-level unit is to at least offer a temporary solution to settle public grievances related to the renovation of roads. A team of senior PWD engineers will be part of the task force.

According to PWD officials, the proposed helpline will be connected to the existing public information cell at the Collectorate for better access. Details of complaints will be passed to the district-level task force on a daily basis for speedy action, they add.

Weekly and monthly review meetings are also under consideration to check the performance of the task force. Public opinion will also be gathered to assess the standards of repairing works carried out during the rainy season.