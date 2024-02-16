Task force formed in Kozhikode district to mitigate road accidents

February 16, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

A task force comprising the heads of various key government departments has been constituted in Kozhikode district to examine the field-level reasons behind major accidents and propose changes to reduce the number of hazard zones. Officials from Police, Motor Vehicles, Revenue, Public Works, Panchayat and Fire and Rescue departments are members in the district-level task force which will submit its report to the Road Safety Council for consideration.

“The minutes and other details of activities under the new unit will be released soon to have a better understanding about the initiative. Only major accident spots in the district will be covered by the squad,” said a senior MVD officer associated with the force. He said the task force members would be responsible for visiting the identified black spot without fail and report the findings apart from suggesting practical solutions.

It was the rising number of road accidents and fatal injuries that prompted the Road Safety Council to proceed with a new action plan in Kozhikode district. According to the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) figures, the total number of road accidents between 2019 and 2023 in Kozhikode district was 17,754. Within that five-year period, the highest number of 4,769 accidents took place in 2023. In 2022, it was 4,170.

The number of injured persons during the period was 18,691. According to official figures, 5,111 persons sustained injuries in 2023 alone, which was the highest number during the period. The number of fatalities between 2019 and 2023 was 1,495. In 2023, 293 persons succumbed to road accident injuries. In 2022, the number was 339.

MVD officials said the number of fatalities witnessed a considerable drop in 2022 and 2023 only because of intensified road enforcement activities. They said the flawless enforcement of seatbelts and helmets played a crucial role in bringing down death rates.

At the same time, officials with the Road Safety Enforcement squads observed that poor condition of roads, reckless driving habits, and increasing vehicle population continued to be the major reasons behind increasing road accidents.

