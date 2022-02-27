Tapovanam park reopened for elderly after renovation

₹25 lakh spent on beautification

With pleasing surroundings and better amenities, the Tapovanam Park under the District Aftercare Association at Bilathikulam in the city was reopened for senior citizens on Sunday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, inaugurated the renovated park.

The beautification work was carried out at a cost of ₹25 lakh. According to officials, the new facilities include an amphitheatre, improved seating arrangements, shuttle court, and tiled pavements. Besides, the park will host entertainment programmes for senior citizens.

Officials said a new committee comprising local residents’ association leaders and aftercare association functionaries would be constituted to manage the park.

It was in 2011 that around 60 cents of land was converted into a leisure spot for the elderly. Though the facility was managed well for a few years after its launch, the absence of follow-up initiatives soon became evident.

At the time of its launch, the idea was to upgrade the space to a musical park for the elderly to de-stress. However, the lack of proper sound systems played spoilsport, not to mention shortage of funds standing in the way of hosting of musical events.

Though there were professionals from various fields to manage activities at the park, the alleged lack of support from the district administration spoiled their spirit. Besides, the previous residents’ committees too failed to take forward development activities in the absence of proper support.