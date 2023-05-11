ADVERTISEMENT

Tanur tragedy: Surendran alleges bid to protect boat owner

May 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Thursday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to hold conciliatory talks with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders to settle issues related to the Tanur boat tragedy.

At a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged that the boat owner was a fellow traveller of the Communist party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and that there were suspected attempts to protect him from extreme legal actions. “The Chief Minister who is celebrating the second anniversary of his government is responsible for administrative failures and anarchy in the State. Conversion of fishing boats into tourist boats happens only in Kerala,” he alleged.

Mr. Surendran also held Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, who represents the Tanur constituency, responsible for the tragedy which was said to be the result of poor safety checks and enforcement. “There were even police officers inside the boat, and one of them drowned,” he pointed out.

ALSO READ
Govt. orders judicial probe into Tanur boat tragedy

The BJP leader also expressed unhappiness over actions taken by the State government to counter the synthetic drug mafia. “The murder of Dr. Vandana comes up as the latest example. Even government hospitals are ill-equipped to handle emergency situations,” he said.

Condemning the Health department’s alleged failure to improve the system, Mr. Surendran said there were even complaints about increasing number of private practices by government doctors on leave. “The incident at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital was just one of the instances of piteous conditions prevailing at government hospitals,” he alleged.

Mr. Surendran also called upon his party workers to observe a black day on May 20 to protest against the “two years of failed administration” in the State. He said the BJP would organise a week-long protest to highlight the failures of the State government.

