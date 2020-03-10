Tamiflu supplied to residents of bird flu infected regions

Tamiflu tablets are being distributed among residents of Vengeri in the Kozhikode Corporation and Kodiyathur grama panchayat where bird flu was reported recently.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao told the media here on Monday that over 3,000 domesticated birds in the two places had been culled since Sunday as a precautionary measure. The process is expected to continue for a few more days as around 7,000 such birds are present there.

As many as 25 rapid response teams are part of the operation, and there are separate teams for culling birds, transportation of carcasses and their eventual disposal. Entry of poultry vehicles has been banned within one-km radius of the infected areas and poultry shops had been closed within a 10-km radius, Mr. Rao said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that some owners of pet birds in the infected areas are illegally selling them off to avoid culling. A few others are letting birds go out of cages ahead of visits by rapid response teams.

K. Nina Kumar, District Chief Veterinary Officer, said a few cases of bird deaths had been reported from Mavoor, and that samples had been sent for lab tests. Chickens were found dying due to summer stress or Marek’s disease. However, there are no fresh cases. On the source of infection at Vengeri and Kodiyathur, Mr. Kumar said migratory birds were suspected to be the cause.

“The State Chief Disease Investigation Officer is camping in the district. A team from the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Thiruvalla, is expected to visit the infected areas soon,” he added. The district-level toll-free number to pass on information about bird flu is 0495-2762050.