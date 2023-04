Taluk-level adalats from May 2

April 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Taluk-level adalats planned as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front-led government will begin in Kozhikode district on May 2. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will lead the adalats. Complaints to be considered at the adalats can be filed online till April 10. For details, visit www.karuthal.kerala.gov.in ADVERTISEMENT

