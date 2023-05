May 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A taluk-level adalat, as part of the second anniversary of the LDF government, will be held at the Vadakara town hall on Friday. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will lead the adalat. Heads of various departments also will be present at the venue to offer spot solutions to complainants.