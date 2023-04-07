Talks, discussions, plays mark second day of KAFE

April 07, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

There has been a radical change in the language of anti-caste politics over the years, said Rakha Raj, Dalit activist and scholar.

Delivering the Vagbhadananda memorial lecture as part of Kerala Art Feast (KAFE) in Kozhikode on Friday, she said that the Dalit community does not focus on personal development by forsaking happiness. Instead, they have started giving prominence to one’s happiness, which is a great possibility and hope.

“The Dalit politics in Kerala has changed a lot over the last ten years. Now Dalit girls have started entering modelling and film industry. This has brought about changes in Dalit discussions,” she said.

A discussion ‘Idam thanne avatharanamakumbol: Festivalukalil Sambhavikkunnath,’ on renovation of festivals was held as part of the segment ‘Kalasamsaram.’ M.V. Narayanan, Vice Chancellor of Sreesankaracharya Sankrit University in Kalady, Artist Riyas Komu, and actor Sajitha Madhathil took part in the session. Noted artist K.P. Reji spoke on the session ‘Chitrakala Kaanumbol.’

Several plays such as ‘Oan Angane Paranjo?,’ ‘Akramanangal Undakunnath Enthukondanu?,’ ‘Dineshante Katha,’ ‘Kumara Vilapam,’ ‘Nalloru Koottinu Koodaruthu,’ ‘Quack Quack,’ ‘Tarzan,’ ‘Soppu cheeppu Kannadi,’ and ‘Mezhukuthiri’ were staged as part of the Kuloor Fest at several venues.

The KAFE is being organised by Insight Publica with the support of department of Tourism, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, and Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram.