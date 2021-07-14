Talks between traders, Collector fail to break impasse

Kozhikode

14 July 2021 20:11 IST

Merchants stick to their demand to permit opening of shops till the end of Bakrid season

Talks between sections of traders and the Kozhikode district administration on Wednesday afternoon on the former’s demand to permit opening of shops on all days failed to make headway.

The dialogue was initiated on the directions of the Chief Minister against the backdrop of protests and subsequent arrest of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) functionaries on Monday. Traders, especially those from S.M. Street, the main commercial area in Kozhikode city, had claimed that restrictions to contain the pandemic had hit business. They are allowed to open shops on Friday alone, as the city has been included in the ‘C’ category where the test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 is between 10% and 15%.

Advertising

Advertising

During the talks on Wednesday, traders stuck to their demand to allow them to open shops throughout the day till the end of the Bakrid season. KVVES secretary K. Sethumadhavan pointed out that the TPR-based restrictions were unscientific. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasi Samiti president V.K.C. Mammad Koya said traders had not been given any financial assistance to tide over the crisis triggered by the pandemic. Traders are of the view that the decision to open shops in protest from Thursday was taken at the State level, and that there is no point in discussing it at the district level.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, however, told them that Kozhikode was on the verge of a third wave of COVID-19. There are around 16,000 active cases from the district, and it is in the third spot in that category. The daily TPR has been going up in the past three days. As many as 1,415 people have died in the district so far. Precautions will have to be taken, he said.

Senior police officials and officials of the Health Department were present at the meeting.