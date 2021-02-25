Talk on gender equality on February 26

The social media platforms of Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) will host its third Pos-Poss Global talk on the theme ‘Gender Equality: Challenges and Responses’ at 7 p.m. on February 26.

Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF’s Representative to India, will be the speaker. MBT is a global collective united in the task of creating young change leaders and making creative and meaningful social interventions and inspired by the thought leadership of P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police.

Pos-Poss stands for Positivity (Pos) and explore Possibilities (Poss). Since the inception of Pos-Poss, over 75 speakers have interacted with people across the world. The talk can be accessed at http://facebook.com/mbtunited , http://instagram.com/mbtunited or http://youtube.com/mbtunited, a press release said.