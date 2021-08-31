Taliban, ISIS biggest threat to humanity, says Sunni scholar

MALAPPURAM

31 August 2021 23:31 IST

Resorting to Shariat laws for making political gains was against the tenets of Islam, said noted Sunni scholar and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama State secretary Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar here on Tuesday.

“Islam puts forth the advancement of humanity and its welfare. This political perspective of Islam is widely misrepresented and misinterpreted in the country and abroad. That’s why the traditional Sunni scholars of Kerala always rejected groups like Salafis and Jamat-e-Islami, which put forth reformist but extremist ideologies,” said Abdul Khadir Musliar in a statement.

Rejecting the Taliban and other extremist groups as anti-Islamic, the Musliar said that Taliban and ISIS were the biggest threat to humanity. “Those upholding secular faith should be vigilant against linking Islamic faith to terror groups like Taliban,” he said.

Foreign aggression

“Safeguarding the motherland from foreign aggressors, whatever be their faith, is every Muslim’s responsibility. Islamic faith teaches every Muslim to fight foreign aggression and to die for their country. That’s what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers did when they confronted the British,” he said.

Abdul Khadir Musliar said that questioning the patriotism of those who were martyred by fighting the British was real anti-nationalism. All secular forces should unite against such anti-nationals, he said.