Talented Bankers Meet in Kozhikode on May 13, 14

May 10, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode chapter of the Talented Bankers Group is set to host this year’s “Talented Bankers Meet” at the Government Arts and Science College Auditorium, Meenchanda, here on May 13 and 14. Approximately 500 bankers from across Kerala are expected to attend the event, which was initially established in 2016 as a Facebook group for art aficionados working or retired from banks.

Now boasting a membership of over 10,000, the group has evolved into a significant platform to showcase the creative talents of those in the banking sector. Previous offline meetings took place in Thrissur in 2018, followed by Aluva and Kollam in 2019 and 2022.

Cultural shows, books, paintings, photographs, cartoons, handicrafts, and exhibition of agricultural products by both young and retired bankers have been planned on these days. Over 200 participants will showcase their talents in the cultural programme and the mega exhibition ‘Tabex 23’.

A highlight of the event will be the release of “Thalaikkoothalum mattu kadhakalum,” a collection of short stories penned by forty bankers.

The Talented Bankers Meet serves as an opportunity for banking professionals to connect and share their creative passions outside of their daily work lives, a press release said.