Takes charge as OASIS secretary general

KOZHIKODE

02 December 2020 00:02 IST

Aneen N. Kutty, Professor, Orthopaedics, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has assumed charge as the secretary general of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASIS). He was chosen for the post during OASISCON, the annual conference of the association, which was held through a virtual conference from Hyderabad for two days. Dr. Kutty is a former honorary secretary of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association, and former president of the Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Medical Association. Raghava Dutt Mulukutla, director and chief of spine surgery, Udai Omni & Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, Telangana, took over as president of the organisation. He is a former president of the Association of Spine Surgeons of India.

