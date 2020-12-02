Kozhikode

Takes charge as OASIS secretary general

Aneen N. Kutty, Professor, Orthopaedics, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has assumed charge as the secretary general of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASIS). He was chosen for the post during OASISCON, the annual conference of the association, which was held through a virtual conference from Hyderabad for two days. Dr. Kutty is a former honorary secretary of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association, and former president of the Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Medical Association. Raghava Dutt Mulukutla, director and chief of spine surgery, Udai Omni & Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, Telangana, took over as president of the organisation. He is a former president of the Association of Spine Surgeons of India.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 12:03:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/takes-charge-as-oasis-secretary-general/article33225449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY