Take A Break shelter opened at Koyilandy

Kanathil Jameela, MLA, on Thursday opened the Take A Break wayside shelter constructed by the Koyilandy Municipality near the Koyilandy Head Post Office at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

The shelter has facilities such as hygienic comfort station, feeding room and coffee shop. Napkin vending machine and destroyer also have been arranged for public use. Municipal Chairperson K.P. Sudha chaired the inaugural event.