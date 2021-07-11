Taj commemoration from July 23

Kozhikode

Eminent theatre personalities to attend week-long event

The annual commemoration of playwright P.M. Taj, which had been suspended for a year owing to the pandemic, is back. The P.M. Taj Commemoration Committee is organising a week-long online event in memory of the dramatist, who made a mark in the Malayalam theatre scene.

To be held from July 23 to 29, the event will feature programmes on regional and parallel theatre. They include talks by noted personalities from regional theatre, an international workshop for young theatre activists, play reading sessions, staging of plays written by Taj, paintings based on his plays, and a get-together of theatre activists.

A workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon every day, while talks will be held at 7 p.m. Internationally acclaimed theatre personalities including Sankar Venkateshwaran, Ameeth Parameshwaran, Jijo.K. Mathew, Aliyar Ali, Athul Vijayakumar, and Maneesh Pachiyaru will be the resource persons at the workshops. Pralayan (Tamil Nadu), Vishnupad Barve (Goa), John Basheer (Hyderabad), Anshuman Bhoumik (West Bengal), Anupam Koushik Bora (Assam), Laptiang Seim (Meghalaya), and Omcheri N.N. Pillai (Delhi) will deliver talks. Shibu S. Kottaram will deliver the P.M. Taj commemoration talk on July 29.

Applications are invited from theatre persons of the 20 to 30 age group for the workshops which will be directed by Abheesh Sasidharan. Those interested shall fill a google form before July 17 and register for the workshop. For details, contact Abheesh on 9676145161 or the commemoration committee on 9447276505.