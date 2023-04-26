Table tennis coaching camp for children at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode

April 26, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Table Tennis Academy Kozhikode will conduct a free table tennis coaching camp for children, aged 4 to 9 at JDT Islam, Vellimadukunnu here starting May 1. Those interested can contact, (phone: 9605240772, 9745436488). ADVERTISEMENT

