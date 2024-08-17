T. Narayanan to assume charge as District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) soon

T. Narayanan, who has been appointed as the new District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), will assume charge in a couple of days.

At present, he is the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Wayanad district. A native of Alappuzha and an IPS officer of 2011 batch of the Kerala cadre, he previously had a stint as District Police Chief in Kollam and Thrissur.

He also was Additional Assistant General of Police at the Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, and Deputy Commissioner in Kochi city.

Mr. Narayanan has received medals for investigation twice from the State Police Chief. He was previously SP in Malappuram, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

