Synthetic drugs smuggling by trains under the scanner

November 21, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and preventive units of the Excise department are planning heightened surveillance and checking in long-distance trains after noticing a strange spike in attempts to traffic synthetic drugs through the railway network.

Combined inspection teams are under consideration to ensure thorough screening of all suspicious containers, baggage, and carriers in trains and parcel service centres.

Excise sources said a majority of carriers who misused the railway network for smuggling drugs were operating from north Indian States. Migrant workers were emerging as agents to facilitate easy shipping and exchange of smuggled stuff, they said.

Owing to flash checks on roads, drug carriers have been finding it difficult to carry on with the trade. Several of them had been netted, besides the seizure of huge quantities of synthetic drugs. Investigation is on to track the whereabouts of a few more suspected carriers whose contact numbers have been traced using the mobile phones of arrested drug pushers.

“There is already a well-established surveillance network of the RPF across the State to monitor the movement of suspicious consignments. The intensified vigil is part of the State-wide initiative to further reduce the availability of synthetic drugs,” said a senior RPF officer. He said joint checking drives would be intensified in trains coming from north India.

According to GRP squad members, steps taken to seize unaccompanied consignments have been found effective in checking the movement of synthetic drugs, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, and pan masala products. Passengers too informed squads on noticing such suspicious consignments and carriers, they said.

“We are now planning to post checking squads near railway stations and inspect all suspicious consignments. There will be joint inspections by the RPF and Excise squads to further tighten vigil,” said a senior Excise official. He added that the checking on roads would also continue.

The positive impact of heightened vigil has won the attention of the State government, which has offered to give more freedom to district-level squads to execute independently designed action plans. Many of the squads have a well-knit network of informers at the grassroots level for spot legal action. Joint projects for awareness campaigns are also under consideration.