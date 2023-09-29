ADVERTISEMENT

Synthetic drug worth ₹4 lakh seized in Kozhikode

September 29, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Kozhikode

Three Feroke natives arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

In a major drug bust, the City police on Thursday nabbed three persons from Feroke with 100 grams of MDMA. The suspects, P. Prajosh, 44, K. Abhilash, 26, and P. Bineesh were detained soon after they reached the city after a wedding photoshoot in Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the smuggled synthetic drug worth ₹4 lakh was found concealed inside the light stand of the camera. The vehicle they travelled was intercepted at Areekkad as the driver did not stop the vehicle for checking at several points, they said.

Officers with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force said they were yet to confirm whether the three had any serious wedding photoshoot assignment in Bengaluru. It could be a cover for the inter-State smuggling of synthetic drugs, they said.

A senior officer with the investigation team said the youths brought the drug for some local buyers in Feroke. “Investigation is under way into the previous incidents of smuggling drugs using the same method,” he added.

