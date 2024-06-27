Synthetic drug seizure in Kozhikode: police zero in on more suspects

A special squad of the city police that recently nabbed two youths with synthetic drugs worth ₹2 crore from Puthiyangadi has zeroed in on a few more suspects who reportedly played a key role in supplying the smuggled drug for sale in Kozhikode district. Police sources said the arrest of the suspects who targeted people who visit malls and trading centres would be recorded soon.

The details of involvement of other suspects in the crime came to light following the interrogation of one of the accused. The two arrested youths, Vadakkedathu Shine and Kizhakkayil Albin, had revealed to the police that they obtained the smuggled drugs from a group of drug pushes based in Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the Bengaluru-based gang had the support of a few drug pushers from Kerala. More details could be brought to light after the arrest of the suspects who were still at large, they said.

It was on May 19 that the police seized a huge quantity of synthetic drugs from a rented house at Puthiyangadi. There were 779 grams of MDMA and many LSD stamps. Electronic weighing devices and a motorbike used to transport the drugs too had been recovered in the raid.

The parents of the arrested youths were hardly aware of their children’s connections with drug pushers and the secret trade in Kozhikode. They were of the belief that their children were abroad for studies. They came to know about their arrival to Kozhikode only when the police contacted them to inform the details of the arrest.

