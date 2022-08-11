Syndicate to demote engineer for incurring losses to varsity

August 11, 2022 21:06 IST

In connection with installation of local area networks

A Syndicate sub-committee of the University of Calicut has sought further action against an instrumentation engineer, who is now under suspension for incurring losses to the institution while installing local area networks in various departments some years ago.

The sub-committee’s report was placed at the Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Thursday. The meeting decided to seek explanation from the engineer, T. Mohammed Sajid. The lapses that occurred between 2014 and 2016 were highlighted by a Finance department committee. It was found that the university incurred a loss of ₹27.42 lakh after changes were made in the tender proceedings to exclude cheaper products. Following this, the sub-committee was formed to conduct an inquiry. The loss will be recovered from him, and Mr. Sajid will be demoted as junior engineer.

The meeting decided to file a petition in the Kerala High Court to regain approval for the 11 university-run Calicut University Teacher Education Education Centres that offer B.Ed courses from the National Council for Teacher Education. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj expressed hope that the court would issue a favourable order.

Functioning of the vigilance squad involving Syndicate members will be strengthened for proper conduct of examinations in the university. The meeting approved a proposal to launch campus radio, which will be launched by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a memo will be issued on a staff attached to the Pareeksha Bhavan, who has been accused of accepting bribe from a student. The meeting is reported to have discussed the report of the sub-committee formed to inquire into the allegation. The staff is now under suspension. The committee reportedly recommended to take him back to service, considering the suspension period too as the action taken against him. However, this was reportedly opposed by P. Rasheed Ahammed, one of the Syndicate members. Later, it was decided to issue a memo on him.