Syndicate nod to conduct graduation ceremony for PG students at Calicut varsity

The Calicut University Syndicate has approved the proposal to hold a graduation ceremony for postgraduate (PG) students who pass out in 2024.

This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on the varsity campus on Thursday. The meeting decided to change the name of the School of Distance Education to the Centre for Distance and Online Education. The statute will be amended for the purpose. A sub-committee has been formed to revise the guidelines for the inspection of autonomous colleges.

Pro-Left members questioned the Vice-Chancellor’s decision to seek explanation from the Registrar over the filing of a case in the High Court related to the departmental students’ union elections. The V-C, however, claimed that he had acted according to rules. Some members objected to the exam fee hike for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP).

‘Fee structure being unified’

Meanwhile, the varsity authorities clarified on Thursday that the FYUGP offered students the opportunity to choose courses of their choice, whether it was B.A., BSc, or B.Com. Because of this, the varsity has brought in certain changes in the conduct of exams, evaluation and re-evaluation of answer scripts, and the fee structure in a bid to unify it.

The authorities pointed out that the exam fee for certain programmes had gone up slightly, while in some others, it had come down. The fee prescribed per paper include exam application fee, camp fee, paper fee, and mark list fee. Since there are no evaluation camps for odd semester exams, camp fee will not be charged. However, for even semester exams, there will be an evaluation camp, and the fee will be levied.

The evaluation of answer scripts for odd semesters would be held in the respective colleges, while camps would be held for even semester exams, the authorities said.