Syndicate member moves Governor against appointments

A United Democratic Front-(UDF) backed Syndicate member has approached Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan against the recent decision to appoint 36 Assistant Professors in various departments of Calicut University.
P. Rasheed Ahammed, the Syndicate member, said in his letter that the selection process had violated provisions of University Grants Commission regulations, Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules, and the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act. He said that the UGC regulations mandated the selection process to be transparent. Mr. Ahammed alleged that the university authorities processed the teaching recruitment process in an unfair and undemocratic manner, keeping the Syndicate in the dark. The number of existing vacancies, those likely to fall vacant in the next six months, along with the reserved posts for various categories in each department were not assessed. Details pertaining to the date of occurrence of the vacancy in each department had not been given. Mr. Ahammed alleged that his demand for a reservation roster at the Syndicate meeting that approved the rank list of Assistant Professors was turned down.
He claimed there were 29 backlog posts to be filled in different reservation categories and four by persons with disabilities. The university also should have prepared a vacancy-based roster to calculate the vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities. Mr. Ahammed urged the Chancellor to annul the Syndicate resolution that approved the rank list.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath