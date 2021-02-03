Syndicate member moves Governor against appointments

Selection process violated UGC regulations, he alleges

A United Democratic Front-(UDF) backed Syndicate member has approached Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan against the recent decision to appoint 36 Assistant Professors in various departments of Calicut University.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, the Syndicate member, said in his letter that the selection process had violated provisions of University Grants Commission regulations, Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules, and the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act. He said that the UGC regulations mandated the selection process to be transparent. Mr. Ahammed alleged that the university authorities processed the teaching recruitment process in an unfair and undemocratic manner, keeping the Syndicate in the dark. The number of existing vacancies, those likely to fall vacant in the next six months, along with the reserved posts for various categories in each department were not assessed. Details pertaining to the date of occurrence of the vacancy in each department had not been given. Mr. Ahammed alleged that his demand for a reservation roster at the Syndicate meeting that approved the rank list of Assistant Professors was turned down.

He claimed there were 29 backlog posts to be filled in different reservation categories and four by persons with disabilities. The university also should have prepared a vacancy-based roster to calculate the vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities. Mr. Ahammed urged the Chancellor to annul the Syndicate resolution that approved the rank list.