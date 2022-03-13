Swing set up at children’s home in Kozhikode
A swing was set up on the compound of Government Children’s Home for Boys at Vellimadukunnu on Sunday, following instructions from Health Minister Veena George. Officials from the Social Justice Department said the children’s home members had placed the request when the Minister visited the campus on Saturday. An indoor gym would also be opened at the children’s home for the use of senior students, said a press release.
