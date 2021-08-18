Swimming test for Plus One admissions suspended

Kozhikode

18 August 2021 20:37 IST

The Kozhikode District Sports Council has suspended the swimming test for granting swimming certificate for admissions to Plus One courses till August 22. The Hindu had on Wednesday reported on the concerns raised by teachers about the possibility of students overcrowding at the swimming pool at East Nadakkavu in Kozhikode city, in violation of the pandemic protocol. Around 500 had thronged the venue on Thursday.

