Swearing-in ceremony of newly elected local body members today

Kozhikode

21 December 2020 01:14 IST

The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected representatives to the local bodies in the district will be held on Monday.

According to a release, those elected to the Kozhikode district panchayat will be sworn in at 10 a.m. at the district panchayat auditorium, in compliance with COVID-19 protocol. The event will begin with District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao dictating the oath of office to Mukkom Mohammed, the senior most member, who was the chairperson of the standing committee on education in the previous term. The number of people accompanying new members to the event has been restricted to three.

The swearing-in events in block panchayats and grama panchayats too will be held at different venues at the same time. The ceremony in Kozhikode Corporation will be held at 11.30 a.m.

The elections to the posts of municipal chairperson and city mayor will be held at 11 a.m. on December 28 and vice chairpersons and the deputy mayor will be chosen at 2 p.m. Elections to the posts of chiefs in grama panchayats, block panchayats, and the district panchayat will be held on December 31. Election to the post of vice president will be held at 2 p.m. the same day.