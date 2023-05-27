Swadeshi Science Congress concludes at NIT-C

May 27, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 30th Swadeshi Science Congress concluded at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday.

Former ICAR-IISR director V.A. Pathasarathi, in his valedictory address, extolled the responsibility of scientists in bringing traditional and ethnic knowledge into the limelight through documentation, validation, and protection of rights.

Presiding over the function, C. Sridharan, chairperson of Indian Knowledge System at NIT-C, commended the quality of papers presented in the 13 sessions of the three-day congress and appreciated the young researchers for showing interest in traditional knowledge.

R. Abga, South India Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati; K. Muralidharan, president, Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala, and A.R.S. Menon, secretary, 30th Swadeshi Science Congress, spoke on the occasion. Awards, including Dr. Ravindran Memorial Award and Dr. A.R.R. Menon Memorial Award, were presented to 13 young scientists.