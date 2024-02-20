Suthra, where artists learn from their contemporaries

February 20, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Working on one’s passion in the company of kindred spirits for a month, sharing knowledge, food, and beautiful moments. Around 120 artists from different parts of the world are experiencing it now, not very far from the heart of Kozhikode city.

Tasara, the renowned creative weaving centre at Naduvattam in Beypore, is hosting a unique event, ‘Suthra’. Around 120 artists of 50 nationalities are taking part in this edition of the International Retreat and Expo of Art and Textile at Tasara that began on February 1. The month-long event features a carefully curated selection of artists from around the world. It also showcases masterpieces of these artists, while the artists keep adding to the collection over the month-long residential programme.

Here you meet artists of all genres, sculptors, textile artists and craftsmen using an amalgamation of mediums to give expression to their imagination. Different textile art genres such as tie and dye, batik, shibori, nature printing, embroidery, felting, quilting, block printing, weaving and hand painting converge here while the variety of tapestries featured at the expo is unparalleled.

“What we try to achieve is an exchange of knowledge. Each of these artists come with their unique style. But here, they get an opportunity to learn a hundred other techniques, if they wish to, free of cost from similar masters in each genre,” Vasudevan Tasara, co-founder of the centre, said.

The artists are accommodated in the limited facilities available in the three houses within the compound and some of the neighbouring houses. They are offered simple homely food. “We are developing a joint family. Only that it is a global joint family,” Mr. Vasudevan said.

The expo concludes on March 1.

