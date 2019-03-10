Suspension of student leader may be revoked

The suspension of Ameen Abdulla P., students union chairman, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, in connection with the alleged manhandling of the College Principal during a gherao recently, is likely to be revoked soon.

This follows talks between Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, college management representatives, and student leaders here on Saturday.

Apology to be tendered

According to sources, the college management expressed their willingness to revoke the disciplinary action if those who “allegedly indulged in unruly behaviour” during the protest last Wednesday tendered an apology at a meeting of the college management committee scheduled for Tuesday.

However, student leaders told The Hindu that they would continue their protest, seeking a meeting of the Hospital Development Society (HDS) chaired by the District Collector.

HDS meeting

They claimed that student representatives would have to be invited to the meeting to express their view on the row over a session held on the campus last year with Dr. Kafeel Khan, who had been arrested in connection with the death of infants at a State-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

It was based on the remarks from the minutes of an HDS meeting that a private television channel had telecast a news report, terming the session as an “anti-national” activity. The students had gheraoed the principal seeking a correction in the minutes.