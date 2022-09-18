Suspension of MVD officers following VACB findings upsets private agents

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of three Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officers following a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inspection has dealt a heavy blow to some private agents in the city who tried to scuttle the newly introduced online application processing system with a paid parallel service.

The three Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors who were placed under suspension pending inquiry were allegedly associated with a group of local agents who facilitated the private business, discouraging direct online applications for various services on the Parivahan portal. According to VACB officials, the private agents cashed in on the online application processing business with the go-ahead from some MVD officers. Applications submitted through the agencies were given priority treatment by the officers, they said.

A private agency that allegedly dealt with MVD office files at Chevayur has been exposed by the VACB, but several others in the chain are still at large. Many of them are likely to be quizzed soon along with the verification of a number of seized documents from various shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the inspection, we were shocked to see the alleged involvement of even young officers in the network,” said Prince Abraham, Superintendent of Police, VACB Special Cell, Kozhikode. He said the recovery of files signed by MVD officers from a private shop was shocking.

Mr. Abraham said the MVD would take quick action based on the latest findings. “The VACB report will be submitted to the Vigilance Director on completion of pending procedures and investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, some senior MVD officers said “innocent officers” were being victimised in the name of inspections and due to foul play by a section of private agents. “Those who work behind closed doors continued to remain safe,” they said.